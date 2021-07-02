I walk up Maple Street from Main and I count only three residential houses; 15 years ago there were more residents than there were drunken college student houses. Maple Street, once elegant and quiet, has become a dirty, trash-strewn, vomit-splattered neighborhood.
That said, the truck route was rerouted to Maple. My dog is too afraid to go outside due to the air brakes, idling, mufflers and rumbles of dump trucks, oil trucks and delivery trucks driving to SUNY Oneonta and building sites.
I wear ear plugs during the day in my own house. The remedy? Reroute the trucks to East Street as they were before our outgoing mayor took office. Put in speed bumps between Main and the two Maple Street blocks to cut down on speeding. My cat would still be alive if speeding was controlled.
Lastly: I beg the incoming mayor to study our street if only to increase the value of our home before it was usurped by unethical landowners and drunken teenagers.
Kathryn Kurtz
Oneonta
