I just read about the police plan that this city has started and I think that is great. We need the police and they have a hard job but some very bad things have been underfoot to undermine the good work that they do, too. We need to work on these very important policies that govern the police.
This is another reason I was so sad to have Gov. Cuomo run into the trouble he did because everything I have read about the state of New York is good. You have some far-reaching programs and I hope that the police work will grow through our country.
Lyla Wickstrum
Sacramento, California
