With other residents of the greater Oneonta area, I welcome the American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be coming to the region and the proposals to utilize the money to improve facilities in Neahwa Park.
But I am disappointed that there is no mention in Mayor Herzig’s column nor in The Star’s editorial of something that would also greatly improve our access to outdoor activities: An ice skating rink.
With winters becoming warmer here, we cannot rely on outdoor ponds or makeshift rinks to provide access to the enjoyments of skating. The closest rinks are more than 50 miles away from us. If and when future funds become available, I hope that future local leaders (including the colleges) will consider building an ice rink. There are multiple such facilities throughout upstate New York, including Cass Park in Ithaca, that could be used as models.
Ben Friedell
Oneonta
