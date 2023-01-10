At the first meeting of the city of Oneonta Common Council this year, a city resident read a letter out loud that was addressed to the Common Council in regards to the homeless situation in the city.
I was moved as well as supportive of the woman’s views. As a candidate for the Common Council, I want to have housing be a focal point on the agenda of every single city council member. Housing should not be deemed as a privilege but a human right.
Here’s what I would hope to be accomplished if I get elected: turning the historical buildings into housing units for low-income families, the homeless, seniors and/or the disabled who are on a fixed income, and others who need immediate housing. This could be possibly be done via either state or federal grants to improve and fix the buildings or to rebuild them to make it possible for housing without the need to increase the taxes on the people. I firmly feel that housing is a fundamental right to our well being.
Andrew Hamill
Oneonta
Hamill is an announced candidate for the First Ward seat on the Common Council.
