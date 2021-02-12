There is more to “Common Council to take bids on transit hub overhaul.” It could be several years before a shovel goes into the ground for construction. This is based upon my work experiences at the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York office for similar projects around the state.
The city of Oneonta needs to complete any planning feasibility studies, National Environmental Protection Act environmental review process, (FTA makes a finding), both preliminary and final design and engineering along with any business relocation and land acquisition.
Architectural plans are not necessarily preliminary and/or final design and engineering. A detailed project budget including funding sources must also be developed to explain each project component cost.
A detailed project schedule must also be developed to explain the various steps and timetable from start to finish for each project component. This would include planning, architectural plan, environmental review, preliminary and final design and engineering, grant applications to New York state Department of Transportation, FTA and any other funding agencies (submitted and approved) along with the procurement process for hiring the construction contractor.
A project organization chart is also needed to establish roles and responsibilities for those departments and agencies within the city of Oneonta who will be managing the project.
If the city of Oneonta does not have its own engineer with experience in managing similar construction projects, you will also have to hire a construction management firm to oversee the construction contractor. Add another year or more before construction is complete and the transportation hub, welcome center and renovated municipal parking lot are open to the public.
Before retiring from FTA, one of our many transportation agency grant recipients was the city of Oneonta on behalf of your local bus system
Larry Penner
Great Neck
