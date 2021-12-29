I am writing to thank the city of Oneonta and the town of Oneonta for voting to pass a law that prohibits tobacco and marijuana use in public parks and on any city property. This means children and teenagers like me won't have to breathe in smoke or aerosols from e-cigarettes.
Nearly half of middle and high school students are exposed to secondhand cigarette smoke, which has more than 7,000 chemicals. Sixty-nine of them can cause cancer.
One-quarter of all middle- and high school students are exposed to second-hand aerosol from e-cigarettes. Most students do not want to breathe in smoke and aerosols and the new laws keep that from happening.
The new laws might help teenagers quit smoking and vaping and prevent children from starting. Thank you!
Vicky Poon
Oneonta
