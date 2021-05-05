Yes, Al Colone was a dreamer. I propose therefore that we Oneontans come together in the name of Albert S. Colone and in the pursuit of fiscal responsibility, endorse his most frequent dream — the merger of the town and city of Oneonta.
Ed Leone
Oneonta
