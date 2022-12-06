It was a remarkable achievement to have the mayor and Common Council of Oneonta have a budget hearing.
Ironic that Oneonta is years ahead of state government in developing an open government system. Budgets demonstrate the intent of a political subdivision to fund the needs of the governed and, of course, pay for their governance.
Of course, many often complain about the lack of funds for what some consider essential and others do not. The point is that we need to distribute, best using an improved city internet site. The composite budget reflects the state and federal mandates along with a “wish list.” It gets confusing when we use a schedule different from the federal fiscal year.
Politics causes promises of financial support. Congress must first pass an omnibus resolution that goes to the Senate and is hopefully is signed by the president. This provides the state and city with money to be used as desired. Even more confusing becomes the distribution of 12% of the Otsego County sales tax to Oneonta.
One overriding concern remains inherited and possible debt service. Tossing about “we’ll write a grant,” is like asking former Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman to pitch relief again. Grants are highly competitive, and the only proven method of continuous improvement remains the creation of taxpayers and helping reduce the dependence upon social services by many residents.
Inflation was caused when individuals received needed financial assistance due to circumstances started by the pandemic. Basically, the value of the dollar decreases when it is given away without production. Open government offers transparency in government. When we learn how our tax dollars are spent and where the money comes from, Oneonta becomes a more desirable place to live, work, and obtain private investment. Let us continue the process.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
