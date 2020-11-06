Did the U.S. Constitution grant the Supreme Court power to overturn legislation? No.
While the constitutional definition vaguely granted a review of the law, it did not specify any ability to invalidate or embroider it with deceptions.
However — beginning with the 1803 Supreme Court decision in Marbury vs. Madison, Justice John Marshall and colleagues established an unprecedented court power. Marshall invented a text the original framers never defined. The court simply altered language to extend its own power.
In other words, this change is itself a distortion of the original document. The Marbury decision denies the premise of Scalia, Thomas and other “originalist” believers, including the latest justice, that an original text must always be followed. With its change allowing the court greater invalidating ability, the 1803 decision itself denies this “originalist” premise. Indeed, the constitutional document was not static and unchanging. Justice John Marshall intentionally altered its text.
On a further note, does “belief” without evidence have its flagrant hand in legalistic, reactionary thinking?
Misstatements, asserted to be unchanging after being bent into expedient forms, support this “originalist” fantasy.
The myth of textual literalism — repeated by proponents — not justifies overturning cogent and established precedents, even without a full view or coherent recognition of the historical record.
Robert Moynihan
Leesburg, Florida
Moynihan is a part-time resident of Cooperstown.
