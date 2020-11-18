New York state regulates our use of motor vehicles because they are dangerous. To suggest that Otsego County be made a sanctuary from such regulations would be absurd.
Even the most ardent gun enthusiast would recognize that guns are potentially dangerous.
The regulations that govern gun ownership are far less restrictive than those governing cars. Yet there is a proposal before the county board to ignore the state’s gun laws. The advocates of this proposal feel these regulations violate their civil rights because the Second Amendment endorses the right to bear arms. The Second Amendment, however, does NOT endorse the right to bear arms WITHOUT regulation.
For the board to endorse this proposal would be not only clearly illegal, but also a violation of their mandate to protect public safety.
As both a gun and a car owner and operator, I expect my representatives to support legislation that enhances the safe use of both. The “sanctuary” proposal should be rejected. Nobody’s rights are being violated by gun regulation, but mine will be if my elected representatives vote to break the law.
Dr. Antoinette Kuzminski
Fly Creek
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.