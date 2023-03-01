Writers to The Daily Star often attribute the loss of population in Otsego County to high taxes and living expenses. The story goes that people departing the area are generally moving to the South, where jobs are plentiful and the cost of living is lower. However, as reported by The Washington Post, a recent nationwide study of credit score data, compiled by county, provides some surprising information.
The authors’ analysis revealed that the credit scores were uniformly lower across the American South. This means that southerners are generally paying more to borrow money, which is affecting their cost of buying homes and cars and making credit card purchases. Digging deeper, the study’s authors determined that the primary cause of the lower credit scores is medical debt.
I decided to compare Otsego County’s data to that of Travis County, Texas — a rapidly growing, prosperous county including Austin, the state capital.
I discovered that Otsego County residents have higher credit scores — by an average of 5 points; less medical debt — 5% of us have an average debt of $338 versus 16% of Travis residents, who have an average debt of $564; fewer chronic health problems — 31% versus 35% of Travis residents, and more health insurance coverage — 93% versus 85% of Travis residents.
What a surprise. Poor, rural Otsego County beats out glamorous Austin, Texas on these important quality of life indices. That’s something we can be proud of.
Richard Blabey
Cooperstown
