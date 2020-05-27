Gasoline can be a very dangerous substance that many people resent and control every day.
Living under the likes of Putin, a dictator, once can face death by ricin if one dares to speak out against him.
Living in a wobbly democracy under a wannabe dictator who calls himself "genius" can also be deadly.
Evidence to date:
South Korea, with one-sixth our population, has had a total of 260 COVID deaths.
The lady prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, held the COVID deaths there to 37.
President Obama, who had a pandemic agency right in the White House, dealt with five major medical issues, with 12,269 deaths, including the horrible virus flu pandemic N1H1/09 swine flu. Most people asked cannot name even of of them (MERS, Ebola, Zika, Chikungunya and H1N1).
Let's compare. A lady, a man and a "s***hole country" have handled their pandemics as shown.
The Genius has overseen nearly 100,000 USA COVID deaths, deaths with horrible pain. Up to 200,000 deaths are now predicted here in the USA, with some predictions above 1 million.
Gasoline may be dangerous but each death is very final.
Charlie Pierce
Otego
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.