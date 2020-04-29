Why is it that most people are trying to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus instead of getting to the source of the problem? I understand that none of us enjoys being sick or getting our loved ones sick, and that we must certainly do our part to minimize the consequences of this horrible, extremely contagious disease. But if we don't find out what's causing it, our Band-Aid remedies will never help us in the long run.
My religious beliefs have become known by enough people in my community to assure non-Christian people that I'm not the only Christian who understands what the source of this coronavirus pandemic really is. Many pastors and Christians other than myself will tell you that the very cause of all this is our sin. Too many of us hate the consequences of our sin but we love the sin itself. We don't want to give up any of our sins because most of the time we don't even consider them to be sins, but rather, something that God approves of.
I am certain that God has sent this horrible plague to the earth because He is rightly angry at a world, atheists and Christians both, who think they can sin against one another and get away with it. The coronavirus seems to be a direct fulfillment of Revelation 6:7-8 in the Bible, more specifically that rider on a pale horse that was sent to plague the earth with disease and pestilence and plagues.
The solution to our problem, everyone's problem, is to repent of our sins. It's that simple.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
