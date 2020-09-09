If not now, when exactly will the city-college accords better protect my family and the citizens of Oneonta?
Like much during these coronavirus times, social issues have not so much been created, as they have been revealed. Underlying dilemmas such as racial- and income-based health disparities, job and housing troubles and various “culture war” topics abound. “One always finds one’s burden again” as Camus put it for doomed Sisyphus rolling that annoying rock up the mountain for perpetuity. Undeniably, SARS-CoV-2 revealed The City of the Hills’ “town and gown” issues once more. Only this time, the burden aspect is an invisible airborne virus with the potential to kill.
It was Mayor Herzig who was ahead on this; knowing how eminently predictable irresponsible rush activities and antisocial student behavior in the city were. In spite of the economic and social partnerships, his efforts to more-wisely welcome SUNY Oneonta students and for NIH-recommended virus testing were “denied,” as if SUNY were king. One gets the image of the city’s elected representative pleading on the Zoom screen to the great and powerful Oz surrounded by swirling colorful smoke, to no avail. I would have liked to see a Michael Moore-style “viral” video of the OPD chief and city officials banging on the Netzer building doors or chasing President Morris to her car from the back-exit when their entrance was not granted. All well-justified given an incurable virus about.
And it is well and good that the governor and new chancellor reacted to mitigate the public health disaster through (late) testing and to suspend some students. However, the city’s long-term burden of hosting antisocial temporary residents and over-partyers off-campus remains.
These issues aren’t fixed for January or the next warm nights in beautiful Oneonta. So, again — if not during the viral pandemic of the century, then when?
Julia Morrissey
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Morrissey is a former Oneonta resident, SUNY Oneonta student, Binghamton University graduate and a medical social worker.
