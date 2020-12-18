In 19 countries without getting on an airplane, I have only ever wanted to call one place home, the Catskills. The sense of community that we all share in these mountains and the kindness of the people that call this place home is why I am proud to say that I am a Catskill American.
That being said, there are a few things we are lacking here in these hills. Public transportation, hospitals, food banks and many other things. Due to the fact that Albany says we don’t have enough of a population to qualify for funding, we can not get a lot of these things. I feel that we need to join together as a community to make these things happen without its help.
I have started a Facebook group called Hands Across the Hills to try to make this happen. It is a page where if you need a ride, you are out of food or you need something, you have place to ask for help. Please, folks, I know you are a proud people, but everyone needs a helping hand sometimes. Let’s join together as a community to let people know that there are still good people out there.
Nathaniel Elijah Batthany
Delhi
