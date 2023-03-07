The pay-for-parking proposal currently being discussed by the City of Oneonta Common Council is another manifestation of the uncreative and shortsighted thinking of our local leadership.
This lack of wisdom is the root cause of the decades-long decline of downtown and our local economy. Yet again the city government is managing to outdo its prior failures with this proposal. How about trying fiscal responsibility first before making sweeping economic changes that have real-world consequences?
Here’s some advice, stop emulating and going along with the agenda coming from state and federal leadership. They are even worse, generally. Don’t follow their lead. Focus on serving your actual constituents and not your ideology. Chances are you haven’t thought through any of the nonsense mantras you utter regularly to virtue-signal your way into positions of power. You're there now, so just be responsible and do good by your constituents.
Audit all departments, do away with unnecessary departments and unnecessary government employees. We all know this is a huge problem. Fix all the roads. Modernize and maintain all existing city infrastructure. Do all this while reducing the city’s budget with the goal of reducing city property taxes. This is possible. Stop trying to “invest” in downtown or other parts of the city with city resources via business grants and the like.
The local economy does not need government aid. It needs to be left alone. Simplify city codes to enable more local economic activity and enforce the codes uniformly. Rezone wards to include more commercial zones. Enforce loitering laws (especially downtown). Oneonta is fast becoming a haven for homelessness and crime. Do this for the foreseeable few decades into the future and if Oneonta isn’t thriving, maybe we can have a discussion about paid parking downtown. But probably not.
Dan Rorick
Oneonta
