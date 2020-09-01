The COVID-19 crisis has exposed tremendous inequalities (income, education and opportunity, health and housing, gender, race and ethnicity) that are consequences of the system itself.
Billionaires burp from the tax cuts while the poor go jobless and homeless. The stock market soars, disinformation abounds and the climate degrades. Trump's baseless braggadocio, incompetence and ignoring science have exposed these and other flaws in the system in nearly every aspect of life.
Trump was expected to shake things up — he has. How many people thought that he and many of his followers were after destroying our democracy? Think of how overjoyed Putin and his Kremlin cronies must be — to say nothing of other autocrats, two-bit tyrants, corrupt politicians and businessmen, money-launders and tax avoiders.
Trump will tell us that caring for the well-being of all is (scare word!) socialism. He will tell you he is above the law. He will tell you that his opponents are crazy. He (and too many Republicans) will do their best to stifle the votes of potential opponents. He will rant and rave and tell you how perfect and beautiful it all is.
What will you do?
Ed Ambrose
Oneonta
