Regarding your recent editorial “Parking garage failure should not be surprise,” my bride, Mary Jane, and I agree with you that it should not be a surprise.
Several years ago, Mary Jane and I parked in the garage so I could run an errand, and while Mary Jane was sitting in our vehicle, several small pieces of concrete from the garage structure above the vehicle fell on the roof of the vehicle and the windshield.
Although our vehicle did not suffer any damage from the falling concrete, we did attend the next Oneonta Common Council meeting, and let the mayor and the council know what had happened and that we were concerned this could happen to others, with more tragic consequences. The mayor (I do not recall if it was Mayor Herzig or Mayor Miller) offered his sincere apologies and sent us a follow-up letter.
We are all fortunate that no significant damage or injury has happened since then. Mary Jane and I believe that with all the problems identified so far with the parking garage, it should be torn down and replaced.
Jeffrey Harris
Davenport
