In his letter to the editor of Feb. 8, Mr. Robert Olejarz writes that in a letter to Alexander Stephens dated Dec. 22, 1860, Lincoln wrote “Do the people of the South really entertain fears that a Republican administration would, directly or indirectly, interfere with their slaves, or with them, about their slaves? If they do, I wish to assure you, once as a friend, and still, I hope not an enemy, that there is no cause for such fears ...the South would be in no more danger in this respect, than in the days of Washington.”
He did write this. But in the same paragraph, he also wrote “I suppose, however, that this does not meet the case. You think slavery is right and ought to be extended; while we think slavery is wrong and ought to be restricted. That I suppose is the rub. It certainly is the only substantial difference between us.”
As usual Lincoln gets to the heart of the matter. The slave states wanted to extend slavery to territories like New Mexico and Arizona that had not been admitted to the Union, and let them vote on it afterwards. Lincoln and his allies wanted to restrict slavery to the states where it already existed, his goal as president being to preserve the Union.
This was why Lincoln was willing to allow slavery to persist where it was, and why he said, “If I could save the union without freeing any slaves I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.”
Either Mr. Olejarz doesn’t have the facts, or he hopes we don’t.
Andrew Reinbach
Gilbertsville
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.