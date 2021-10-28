The current Middletown supervisor is AWOL. He’s missed 42% of the supervisor meetings this year and has the worst attendance record of the 19 supervisors on the board.
If your employee didn’t show up 42% of the time, wouldn’t you fire him? And his committee record is even worse. At both the Public Safety Committee and at the Economic Development committee, he was absent well over half the time according to committee chairs.
Two of the most important issues to Middletown voters are the hospital and its ambulance squad, and economic development. Currently, there is a countywide crisis when it comes to ambulance response times. In some Delaware County communities response times have been well over an hour. In Middletown, response times of 45 minutes or more have been reported. Instead of a voice at the table addressing this crisis, Middletown has an empty chair, because our supervisor can’t be bothered to show up and do his job.
It’s time to fill that seat with someone who does care. Someone who knows that the job matters — the voters matter — the people matter and the issues matter. Our supervisor claims “experience matters,” and we agree. Well, we’ve experienced a no-show supervisor who is getting paid for meetings he doesn’t attend and work he doesn’t do; a supervisor who’d rather listen to himself talk, than to the voters; a supervisor who takes a paycheck but doesn’t do the work.
It is time for a change; for a supervisor who cares about what you say, what you think and believes you matter. Time for a man of integrity, a worker who shows up and gets the job done. Todd Pascarella is that man. He knows this job isn’t about him, but about you. Please give Todd your vote on Nov. 2.
Burr Hubbell
Town of Middletown
Lisa Tait
New Kingston
Tait and Hubble are co-chairs of the Town of Middletown Democratic Committee
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.