This is in response to Patrick Buchanan’s column in Wednesday’s paper. I am continually amazed at how quickly tides turn and memories are forgotten and forgiven. Donald Trump and his cohorts incited the riotous behavior of the mob that ransacked the capital and caused the death of five people. You can hear the words that he and others said to the crowd. It’s still on YouTube.
Former President Trump was impeached while he was still the president, so you can’t say that he should now be considered a private citizen. He deserves to be found guilty, but, of course, he won’t. He always gets away with his misdoings, that’s why he is known as the Teflon Don. He needs to be censured and denied the opportunity to run for office in 2024.
He has made a mess of the country, economically, physically and spiritually, and for Buchanan to compare our country to Zimbabwe is farcical. If anything, Trump got us closer to a military state with him as the supreme leader. That’s what he wanted; to be like Putin and Kim Jong-un. And yes, let’s look ahead to the history books. Trump’s disastrous presidency will undoubtedly be listed as the worst in history.
Don’t blame Joe Biden for Trump’s impeachment. He has stayed completely away for the proceedings, and don’t even think to compare Trump’s disgrace to that of Richard Nixon’s. Nixon made stupid mistakes and deserved to be taken out of office, but he did not incite the masses into an insurrection. Trump’s lies about the election and persistent rhetoric about the country being doomed without him as president fueled the misguided and misinformed to wage war against our most precious institution, the United States Capitol.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
