More than 156,000 people of every age, race, gender, political and religious persuasion, living in rural, urban and suburban areas, have already died of COVID-19 in America.
Public health professionals of all stripes urge mask-wearing and social distancing to protect against the spread of the contagion. They also urge a measured approach to reopening the economy based on utilizing data to gauge the spread of the virus in particular locales.
Many politicians and pundits say these are matters of personal choice. They hope for the appearance of a "deus ex machina" to come down in the form of a vaccine that will magically remove the threat of death and illness a few short months from now. In the meantime, they say we should focus on getting back to work and school, shopping, partying and traveling.
The country is so split that we can expect to continue to be inundated daily with expressions of these opposing views until one side conclusively prevails.
In America, a resolution of this sort comes through the electoral process. The side that wins in November will determine the path forward. In so doing, the result will establish what kind of country we are and where our values truly lie. For some, it may not be a pleasant realization.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
