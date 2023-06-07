The Oneonta Common Council’s pre-occupation with the deer “overpopulation” problem prompts the question: Which species’ overpopulation should we be most concerned with?
The answer, not surprisingly, is homo sapiens. It’s understandable that the Common Council will want to grapple with the smaller, local issue, because it’s easy to wrap your head around and find solutions — and deer don’t talk back, object or promise not to vote for you if you politely ask them to consider restraining their procreative urges. Not so with humans.
Unfortunately, the problem of overpopulation (humans, that is) is complex and not so easily addressed, but that’s no reason not to give it serious thought coupled with action. It’s hard to deny that all of our environmental problems are rooted in one simple issue: Too many people.
You cannot hope to solve the looming catastrophe of climate change, for example, without talking about cutting the number of people on the planet, but then ask anyone, “Are you willing to do your part and have one child, instead of three?” There’s the rub, if not the disconnect, to realizing the fundamental solution, which is rooted in individual choices made for the greater good.
If only the Common Council could solve this problem as easily as it solves the local deer problem.
James E. Close
Mechanicville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.