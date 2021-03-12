Most jobs are rated at 2,000: 40x50 weeks. At $7.25 minimum wage, employees gross $14,500. I’ve heard complainers, even a local town judge, belittle an unknown-to-me working mother for not being financially responsible for herself and her two children.
He sent her to jail in Cooperstown because her paycheck didn’t clear fast enough to cover her check for groceries. She told the judge she would be fired for not showing up for work. Judge Nasty’s response: “You should’ve thought about that!”
“Be responsible!”
OK. Automatic deductions include $899 (6.2% for Social Security) and $210.25 ($1.45% for Medicare). Trump’s “tax cuts” begin taxing at 10 % starting at $5 of earnings, or $1,450. Then the 8% state and local sales taxes grab another portion (up to $1,160).
The cheapest apartments are $700, or $8,400 a year. Food and home essentials for three at minimum would be $9,500. A family health care policy is at least $14,500 plus co-pays and deductibles. She needs a car and insurance to get to work and appointments. An old car costs money, and needs repairs at $60 to $100 an hour. Forget birthdays, utilities and Christmas!
It cost slave owners more to care for slaves than hiring an employee at minimum wage today! Do you have a sense of fair play?
Our federal representatives each get huge benefits and full pensions, plus $174,000 and allowances up to $5,421,200 annually for a part-time job. They continue deserve only $7.25.
Where are callous ministers who say they believe in the teachings of Jesus but don’t teach it?. This lady could have had abortions, but instead got public condemnations. Whatever happened to compassion?
Charlie Pierce
Otego
