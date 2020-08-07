Thank you, Bill Grau of Oneonta, for writing what many of us have been thinking about the Sound Off portion of The Daily Star over the last several years, except that Bill actually sat down, wrote his opinion and signed his name. If you can’t take ownership of your thoughts and feelings then maybe you should keep them to yourself.
Again, thank you, Bill.
And to The Daily Star, please remove this portion of your paper. There is already too much division and animosity in our country and world today. Let’s encourage people to take responsibility for their thoughts and actions.
Karen Kremer
Cherry Valley
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.