I was very impressed by Mr. Olson’s valiant effort in his recent column to review Susanna Clarke’s “The Hunger Games.” I’m sure it can be very difficult for an up and coming literary critic these days to get published. I applaud Mr. Olson’s attempt, though I do have a few suggestions for his next review. The review got off track when Mr. Olson deviated into personal anecdote, unfortunately. I feel that if he had focused more on the underlying themes of the novel, he could have accomplished his task more effectively. But overall, I look forward to Mr. Olson’s next book review.
Perhaps, Mr. Olson, you could review J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series and tell us how that cheeky young wizard is secretly subverting the traditional values of rural America with his leftist rhetoric. I would certainly enjoy reading that.
Matthew Frederick
Oneonta
Frederick is a Teen Talk columnist for The Daily Star.
