Wtih all the cursing and the taking of the name of our Father and Lord’s names in vain nowadays, as if it’s an average, everyday, common language. Anymore, I can’t help but wonder what God and Jesus think, to profess their feelings on this never-ending issue of such ill-regard, shame, disgrace disregard disrespect, dishonor, along with the lack of morals and decency.
I can almost hear them now, saying “if you must curse, use your own name!”
Enough said.
Point made.
Period!
Danny Gillingham
Oneonta
