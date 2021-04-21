I have to ask WHY?
Why, would the staff at The Daily Star publish a photograph like the one in Tuesday’s paper Page 3, “Being Neighborly.”
A 9-year-old child operating a riding lawnmower. Repeat, NINE years old.
The brain of a 9-year-old child is not developed enough to operate this type of equipment. The child can not even fit in the seat and have his feet on the peddles to operate the machine.
Riding lawnmowers have warning stickers all over them that they are not to be operated by anyone under the age of 16.
The Daily Star is only encouraging this very unsafe practice by showing this photo and calling it “Being Neighborly.” It actually is bordering on child abuse to allow this.
Please, publish a retraction and safety alert and you might save a life.
Orlo Burch
Hartwick
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.