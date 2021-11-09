It’s disappointing to read, in “Turf battle: Proposed ban on gas mowers fuels debate, Nov. 4,” that our state senator, Peter Oberacker, finds newly introduced legislation calling for a measure that would require all lawn mowers, leaf blower, weed whackers, lawn edgers and chippers sold in New York to be zero-emission devices by 2027 “noble” in intent but not for him or, by extension, for us, his constituents. End of story per Sen. Oberacker.
Taking a deeper dive, as Sen. Oberacker suggests, one learns that the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Peter Harckman, is proposing that state agencies come up with a plan by 2023 to eliminate gas-powered groundskeeping devices; implementation would be set for 2027, 5½ to six years from now. Electrical motor technologies are developing rapidly and it’s indeed realistic to believe that the electric lawn mower that Sen. Oberacker once ditched will be much more efficient and much less expensive in the very near future. And there will be substantial rebates on the cost as well.
The intent of this bill is far more than noble. Climate change is undeniably spinning out of control due to human activity, including doing (often unnecessary) groundskeeping with gas-powered devices. Yes, I live in the city and I don’t have a big lawn to mow. But I have children and grandchildren whose futures are in the balance, as do my neighbors and friends and all New York residents. It is past time to put aside the idea that we have any time left to toss aside measures that we find inconvenient to our lifestyles. Instead, we need to embrace new technologies and act together to take care of our only home, Earth.
Marty Van Lenten Becker
Oneonta
