I was in the checkout line at the supermarket the other day. The man ahead of me had a mask on, but it only partially covered his mouth, his nose was hanging out.
As I came up to the checkout, he turned and said something (indecipherable) in my direction. I asked him to please put his mask on all the way. He started yelling at me saying “the mask doesn’t keep you safe” and then mumbling about how “the vaccine will probably kill you.”
The supermarket was fairly full, everybody else nearby was masked and about 6 feet apart, but no one added their voice to mine to demand that this guy put his mask on and do his part to make sure that we all stay safe.
We’ve been lucky here in Oneonta, or maybe enough people have taken the scientific advice seriously and we’ve kept ourselves relatively free of infection and death.
With the vaccine just around the corner this is the time to keep on masking and distancing.
The guy I asked to put on his mask wasn’t the only person I’ve seen un- or semi-masked in a public space. Un- or semi -masked makes me feel mad and sad and in danger. I’m going to keep on politely asking anyone I see to please wear their mask properly, over their mouth and nose.
I hope if it happens again, that someone else will step up to condemn these dangerous practices and help us all get through this pandemic alive.
Wearing is caring.
Janet Sutta
Oneonta
