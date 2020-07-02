"Crestfallen" would be the correct term to describe my state in regard to some of my neighbors' refusal to wear masks and practice social distancing in local places of business.
I have contacted our mayor in Unadilla and was told that there was not much I could do about it, except call our Health Department. I did that and also called a local business headquarters. I am waiting for a response.
Additionally I spoke to store clerks who told me that their supervisors advised staff not to admonish patrons to wear masks — even though we are required to do so by law. Therefore I am asking, I am begging: People, wear the masks, PLEASE. You could kill someone (yes, I said it) if you don't.
Beatrice Shali-Ogli Bishop
Unadilla
