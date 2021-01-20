The Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital and the storming of the Capitol building was shocking and horrifying.
As the hearings on impeachment were taking place it was hard to understand the attitude of the House Republicans. There is no blame for the president or their party. One member said they are afraid of repercussions. How sad that American citizens are in danger if they don’t “toe-the-line.”
We have seen mob attacks on the capital of Michigan and nothing was done to stop them. Members and families of both parties have been threatened because they refuse to go along with those who claim the election was fraudulent. This is a blight on our nation, and our enemies must be gloating.
Much of the blame for this disaster can be placed on the polarization that has been going on in our country for a number of years. The Lunatic Left and Rabid Right, as a friend of mine calls them, have refused to work together with anyone who doesn’t agree with them and those of us who are moderates are left out in the cold. We have had disagreements and dissension since the beginning of our democracy and that is how it should be but we need moderation.
It is time for moderates of both parties to retake our nation. We can restore our democracy and hopefully repair the damage done to our world image by restoring our Senate and House to reasonable thinking candidates who will work together for all citizens. Moderation can surely restore our faith in our nation.
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.