In light of recent events in America involving police brutality, I can attest that the Oneonta Police Department's professional tactical team spared me harm after a lengthy traffic accident — beginning with me striking a police cruiser and ending with a crash.
I was having am intense medical moment and was incoherent with some amnesia. To the best of my recollection, the OPD squad displayed integrity, immense professional training in an honorable fashion and embraced my life and well-being until the ever-so-great Oneonta Fire Department paramedics arrived.
I now recognize the Oneonta Police Department has level-headed training, respect, courage and dignity during an intense, life-threatening moment. These two teams of stellar professional are our hometown heroes. I thank them both for their great service to the community.
In the end, there are six groups of folks — OPD, OFD, Otsego County Public Defender's Office, the district attorney, Judge Robert Gouldin and the Fox medical team — that spared me from bad repercussions.
I received kindness. They all make the world a better place. A real miracle. God bless the red, white and blue.
E.W. O'Neill
Oneonta
