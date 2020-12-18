In response to The Daily Star article “Delaware policing review moves along, faces critics”:
I thank The Star and the reporter for the update. There, however, seems to be discrepancies in the critics’ statements. Accreditation is done by state Division of Criminal Justice Service’s Accreditation Council, appointed by the governor. Audits are performed by independent auditors assigned by the Governor’s Accreditation Council scrutinizing all aspects of the functioning of the Sheriff’s Office every five years (with annual updates).
Do the critics think they are more qualified than these independent auditors? The governor initiated this mandate in a knee-jerk reaction to police brutality that gained national attention. Thus, it is possible that participants see their role as fault finders not as a collaborative effort. Indeed, police brutality should not be condoned. Well-intentioned reactions like this, however, may be seen as politically motivated and counterproductive.
Why are other state agencies, such as the State Police, which, by the way, collaborates with the sheriff’s office, exempt? The Sheriff’s Office takes public safety and transparency seriously and uses bodycams to record every interaction with the public. Criticism that the Sheriff’s Office may be biased and needs more review by human services and special interest groups makes little sense. They are already a trusted resource of Delaware County human services agencies and called in for assistance in more difficult, sensitive or dangerous situations.
If there is any fault to be found, look at the state’s bail reform, which frustrates the work of law enforcement and often places dangerous perpetrators back on the street, leaving innocent victims in fear and the public at risk.
In closing, I think the Sheriff does “bust his butt” for transparency and community relations ... hopefully all who pay attention to functioning and leadership of the Sheriff’s Office see that.
Teddie Storey
Franklin
Storey is a former Delaware County personnel director.
