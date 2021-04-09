Oneonta has a problem with providing opportunities to encourage residential taxpayers and commercial taxpayers to move here. I was shocked and horrified when I saw the killing of Mr. Floyd, and the “no-knock” murder of an African American woman by police.
Fortunately the only problem with the OPD is to understand that new residents feel threatened by actual media reporting. Oneonta has a police department that is subject to the mandates of the state Department of Criminal Justice Services and state and federal law. Recently I read a report of a “committee” to modify the OPD.
It is true that our frisky governor made an Executive Order regarding police departments. The mayor, although not running for reelection, appointed individuals to offer modifications to the OPD.
This report confused me. Doesn’t the mayor know that the OPD is a law enforcement agency, whose police officers are subject to a union contract, DCJS and of course the review of the AG? All police departments maintain an internal affairs department, be it one officer or many. Obviously the “output” of this committee should become a ballot referendum.
Why complicate a police agency in a small city, and offering a “solution” to a problem that does not exist?
This committee’s rationale is the positive increase in diversity in Oneonta. There are two basic functions for municipal police. One is law enforcement and the other is traffic control. Of course the OPD must adjust and understand potential cultural differences.
To hire OPD officers based upon cultural and racial differences is a bit racist. It is more important to engage in continuous training of the OPD as part of the criminal justice system to improve our quality of life. Let the people vote to modify the OPD for a problem that isn’t.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
