Last week, we traveled to Niskayuna to watch our granddaughter play soccer. The four o’clock game drew us into the extreme traffic competition, and with our GPS and confused directions, we experienced pressure.
But three times local drivers slowed to allow us to enter long lines of traffic. I was impressed with this politeness, and the absence of any aggressive driving.
I gave up trying to share this with Albany Times-Union, but I thought, “what if Oneonta shared this reputation of polite, considerate, unaggressive driving?” Would this effort pay off with fewer accidents, more ease of decision making, and a reputation of a healthy community to shop, a positive place to send students, and to maybe consider a retirement site in the future?
Jack Ewen
Oneonta
