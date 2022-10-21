Molinaro’s vote is disqualifying
In the new 19th Congressional district there is a race between former Assemblyman Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley. There are many issues that divide these two candidates, but there is a specific one that I think disqualifies Molinaro from any office.
In 2009, when Molinaro was in the state Assembly, there was a bill (S.1290-A/A.3373-A) that called for the repeal of a state law that said incarcerated women were to be “shackled” when giving birth. Molinaro voted to keep the law on the books. He voted to keep women chained down while giving birth.
This is a fact. You can look it up. Molinaro was among a small number of members who voted to keep incarcerated women shackled while in labor.
Molinaro has never apologized for his vote, although he has said he would vote differently today because his vote has been used against him. His vote can and should be used against him. It is reason enough to deny him a seat in Congress. Josh Riley is a thoughtful, caring, experienced candidate who, unlike Molinaro, is truly from our district. For me, there’s no contest, I’m voting for Josh Riley!
Alice Radosh
Lake Hill
Political ads are deceitful
The stench of political lies and deceit is heavy in the air probably because it’s election time.
One of the Republican candidates is been chastised for a very costly work car and a large amount of money he tried to spend on luxury box seats, nothing close to what Gov. Hochul wants to spend. Kathy Hochul is ready to spend $1 billion dollars on the Buffalo Bills stadium in her home town.
If I was Democrat I would do anything now to belittle my opponent. Dems are running this country. They hold the majority in the House and Senate. Stock market has been crashing, our gas prices are higher than they have ever been. Gas prices are coming down but are predicted to go up again probably right after the election. Grocery prices are out of sight. A friend of mine recently filled up his 250 gallon heating oil fuel tank. The cost was close to $1,000. Rents are going sky high in New York City, that’s what my relatives that live there are telling me.
The states anarchy attitude on gun control is unacceptable. We’re on the verge of losing our Second Amendment rights daily. Now the best part — our president stated on TV that we are closer to a nuclear war now than we were during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Again I say if you think you’re living better now than you were two years ago, leave cookies and milk for Santa Claus for Christmas. If you want your grandchildren be able to hunt with a gun in New York state, get out and vote for Lee Zeldin. Now this is just my opinion. I may be wrong.
Robert B. Harder
Otego
