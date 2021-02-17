For those of you reading this letter, I would like to ask you one question. It took several days to get the election results from such key states as Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Once these results came in and Joe Biden was declared the winner my question to you is this: If Donald Trump had conceded the election at that point in time, would the insurrection had taken place on Jan. 6?
I have no doubt in my mind that the insurrection would NOT have occurred. The bottom line to me is that Donald Trump’s behavior even before the election took place and for weeks and weeks afterwards, created an environment that his followers felt empowered to attack the Capital.
I believe we need a strong, healthy two-party system in our country. The current Republican Party is NOT healthy. The radical elements of the Republican Party seem to have more hold and power than they should. You see both congressmen and senators afraid to vote or do anything that might offend Donald Trump. Why? What hold does he have over them?
I think both the Republican and Democratic parties need to take a close look at what they stand for and what they believe, and align their positions to more closely reflect the needs of the nation.
Marjorie Pietraface
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.