EMS needs more federal support
Insufficient reimbursement and lack of federal investment in EMS are long-term problems that have been building for decades. The additional burdens placed on EMS systems and personnel during the pandemic exacerbated the challenge, pushing many EMS systems to the breaking point. Most communities are facing crisis-level shortages of EMS personnel, and many communities have seen EMS agencies close altogether, removing this critical community lifeline. The shortage of EMS personnel threatens to undermine our emergency 911 response infrastructure.
The 2022 Ambulance Employee Workforce Turnover Study by the American Ambulance Association and Newton 360 — the most sweeping survey of its kind involving nearly 20,000 employees working at 258 EMS organizations — found that overall turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20% to 30% percent annually. The exodus of EMS personnel from the profession is happening faster than they can be replaced, compromising our ability to respond to healthcare emergencies, especially in rural and medically underserved parts of the country.
Also in 2022, a national survey on EMS workforce engagement and satisfaction found that 9% of respondents had plans to leave the profession within the year, and 18% planned to leave within 3 years.
Another 18% planned to be gone within 6 years. In total, 45% of EMS respondents plan on leaving the profession within 6 years. When asked why they planned to leave, 47% of respondents said for better pay and benefits. Seventy-seven percent of EMTs make less than $40,000 a year; 68% of paramedics make between $42,000 and $80,000 a year. 62% of EMTs work more than one job, while 58% of paramedics do. And, 50% of respondents said they were leaving for a better work-life balance, a response that highlights the strain that so many EMS practitioners have been under due to workforce shortages, long hours and the demands of their jobs.
Howard Huth, Richmondville
Politicians, media all have agendas
In response to a May 20, 2023, Daily Star editorial:
Truths; Trump is a loudmouth and Santos is a liar and the majority of media are biased. All three entities have failed miserably in their obligations to their audiences.
A free-thinking reader knew what The Daily Star’s “We can’t embrace tactics of Trump, Santos” opinion was aimed at by the end of the first sentence.
Just as The Daily Star accuses Trump, et al, of egregious means of intimidation and undue influence, The Daily Star does the same thing with the printing of this pitiful diatribe. This sophomoric editorial aimed at influencing was read by many as “you should be scared of the dangerous right and their tactics.” Perhaps The Daily Star should be more inclusive and highlight the means and methods Democrats and liberals use to create division? Yes, no, maybe? Laughable?
Because people believe the media is journalistically truthful and fair, they eagerly latch on to anything without exercising an iota of critical thinking. Media hold positions of special trust with public interaction. There was once a time when the media reported the facts and not a clearly slanted opinion that might hold a shred of truth. Had The Daily Star listed as many Democrats and liberals who fall in the category they put Trump and Santos into their opinion would have had a greater impact.
Folks, there are just as many left-leaning mouthpieces spewing divisive ideology as there are on the right. As a result of the nonstop barrage of adulterated social and political content published in the media combined with moronic political figures upchucking verbal nonsense, Americans are fed up. We’ve had enough.
To the Daily Star; excellence in journalism. You can do better and you are obligated to do better. Please do so.
Jeff Held, Unadilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.