Farmers Insurance is the latest major insurer to pull out of Florida. They know what we now know — and the fossil fuel companies knew and kept hidden 50 years ago.
Public opinion today shows a solid majority believe that our government should be more active in mitigating climate change that even has climatologists alarmed. Even they did not predict how fast these factors, playing off each other, would so quickly accelerate into sustained triple-digit heat, 20 million acres on fire in one country, Midwest drought cutting off food supplies, insect species and diseases advancing northward and sustained flooding. There is no “safe place” left to hide.
But many of our politicians are lagging behind public opinion. The GOP-led House just eliminated all climate investment in military funding and other bills. We are investing in further devastation. I've written to my representatives, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and state legislators Oberacker and Tague. Yours all have easily accessed websites.
Unfortunately, their jobs depend upon being reelected by a system that asserts “corporations are people”, creating a wild imbalance between your opinion and the millions of dollars in dark money spent to cancel public opinion. The We The People Amendment would end this. Upton Sinclair warned us: It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. So please write or call, urging them to prioritize climate legislation and ask federal representatives to cosponsor this amendment. Given record high profits and low unemployment, there will never be a be a better time.
If our home were your vehicle, every “check engine” light would be flashing. Can we just keep driving?
Paul Mendelsohn
Cherry Valley
