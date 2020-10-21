I am a retired naval officer. I was at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban missile crisis. I was in Vietnam 1967-1968 (includes the Tet offensive). I don’t pretend that my duties ever compared to the SEAL team, which eliminated Osama bin Laden.
Apparently the president of the United States does not believe that this action took place. Recently an unknown person tweeted that the whole thing was a hoax and that only a double was killed. The president retweeted this. When questioned, the president stated that he was only retweeting what someone else had tweeted, and people could make up their own minds. He therefore implied that retweeting someone else’s ideas WITHOUT COMMENT, was all right, it was not his (the president’s) idea.
Mr. President I say you are WRONG.
When you retweet something of this nature without comment you now own it. You are using what used to be called a bully pulpit to spread misinformation from the White House to the public. What you tweet or retweet are now your words, not the originator’s.
This is to say nothing of the fact you once again have denigrated our military, past and present.
William Whitaker
Pittsford
