I understand the frustration with inflation — no one likes to spend money than we have to on anything. Our preference is to find a way to pay less.
However, I do not understand people who seem to think that President Biden, or any president for that matter, is personally in control of inflation. While inflation is at a 40-year record high, it is also true that economic growth in the U.S. is at a record high going back to the Reagan administration (see recent articles in The Daily Star).
Wages are rising and unemployment is at 3.9%. So, this is not all bad news. It is the pandemic, and our country's response to it since the beginning of the pandemic, both on the individual and leadership levels, that has created many of the economic difficulties we are now experiencing. This includes the inflation rate. President Biden did not create the situation he inherited, which is the same situation that President Trump left us in . . . and that he would have had to deal with himself, had he been re-elected.
Likewise, people's complaints about gas prices. The president did what he could in releasing oil from the reserves. However, this is not a communist country and the government is not the owner of our fossil fuel industry. The fossil fuel industry is a for-profit industry and when demand cannot keep up with supply, prices go up. If we are concerned about high gas prices, then perhaps we need to think about things like conservation and more fuel-efficient vehicles.
If what people are really complaining about is their disappointment that President Trump was not re-elected in 2020 (he wasn't), then that's another matter and hopefully we will ALL get a chance to vote again for president in 2024.
Karen Kremer
Cherry Valley
