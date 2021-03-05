The person who wrote “we Conservatives live in the real world” in Sound Off on Feb. 26 is misinformed. The facts are that the Trump administration inherited the healthy economy of President Obama’s administration. The threat from illegal immigrants is also partly untrue, since the number of illegal immigrant apprehensions lessened during Mr. Trump’s tenure, based on the U.S Customs and Border Protection data, going down from 858,638 in 2007 to 851,508 in 2019.
It is true that the unemployment rate stood at 3.5%, the lowest in more than 50 years. However, the Obama administration added more jobs to the economy so that 6.4 million jobs were added under Trump compared to the 7 million jobs added under the Obama administration.
As for peace in the Middle East, it is true that Trump opened diplomatic discussions in North Korea and the Middle East, but it is also true that North Korea remains a significant threat and the withdrawal of troops in the Middle East could lead to more conflict and possibly permit the Taliban to return to power.
Accordingly, this person believes that Trump’s “accomplishments were ignored by Jennifer.” I contend that more was lost than gained, how the values of trust, integrity, respectability, truthfulness and responsibility were trampled. The statement that “you Democrats” have pushed aside unity, and that the Republicans are being punished is blatantly false since the conservatives are causing the divide and the only Republicans being punished are the ones who savagely and illegally invaded our U.S. Capitol.
The overall message is that the U.S. economy under Trump performed about the same as it had during the last three years under Obama, on some economic measures, it was a little worse, on others a little better, and it was certainly not the “best ever.”
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
