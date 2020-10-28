At one time, Joe Biden would have been a great president, but those days are gone from watching his failing mental and physical health. I feel he would not be able to stand up against the growing radical element led by a stupid child, Rep. Cortez. This element wants to end eating meat and dairy, the use of GMO seeds and other modern farming technologies, logging, mining and energy production, killing rural America’s economy and putting us dependent on imported food and raw materials. American agriculture generates over $1.054 trillion or 5.4% of GDP, employs more than 22 million people or 11% of national workforce and has $140 billion in trade.
President Trump is the first president since George H.W. Bush to attend the national American Farm Bureau convention .Every president had attended since 1936 until President Clinton took office. Trump’s administration has worked to close trading loopholes with Canada and Mexico blocking our dairy exports, provide targeted financial aid to farmers and ranchers during the pandemic, and with the trade war with China, and provided increased aid to purchase food to be donated to families in need.
His administration changed the Obama Water of the United States rules. The rules were so vague, they could be open to many interpretations. I attended a meeting in Walton with the EPA, and I asked specific questions based on our area, each time they said, “We don’t know, but don’t worry.” These rules would embolden lawsuits such as the Riverkeeper Alliance against Maryland farmers Alan and Kristin Hudson; the Hudsons won the suit after spending over $100,000 in legal costs.
President Trump is the best choice for rural America. Maybe this time around if he is reelected everyone will give him a chance.
Duane Martin
South Kortright
