Article X of the Constitution of the United States: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitutions, nor prohibited by it to the state, are reserved to the state respectively, or to the people. In 1911, the Supreme Court used this language: “Among the powers of the state, not surrendered — which power therefore remains with the state — is the power to so regulate the relative rights and duties of all within its jurisdiction as to guard all public morals, the public safety, and the public health, as well as to promote the public convenience and the common good.” Written, as it was feared “the national government might, under the pressure of the supposed general welfare, attempt to exercise powers not granted.
In other words, the federal government recommends and provides guidelines. The state decides whether or not to implement, having retained ultimate responsibility for public safety and health within the state. President Trump is acting within the guidelines stated. The Constitution also prohibits any federal favoritism toward, or interference in a specific state(s); action would be open to legal challenge as unconstitutional. Governors and members of Congress know this despite their political rhetoric implying the existence of greater federal responsibility. President Harding said in 1921: “Just government is merely the guarantee to the people of the right and opportunity to support themselves. The one outstanding danger of today is the tendency to turn to Washington for the things which are the tasks or the duties of the 48 commonwealths.”
Caught between a rock and a hard place.
Pamela Cole
Westford
