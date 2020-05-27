I always get a laugh from those who complain about Trump, in a manner leaving the reader feeling they are speaking of the ill-begotten spawn of Beelzebub himself. When, in fact, he is a man, subject to the same frailties as us all.
The reason he couldn't stop more deaths is simple: He is not God. Hillary and Barack couldn't keep one ambassador alive and they had plenty of warning.
Anyway, Trump's initial response, to close down travel with China, was not accepted by the media and the left, as racist and not needed.
Meanwhile Nancy Pelosi was busy slow walking her articles of impeachment to the Senate, Chucky was looking for the Senate to do the House's work on a completely bogus impeachment attempt, which was right on the heels of Andrew Weissman's, oh, excuse me, Bob Mueller's totally illegal fishing excursion. So do not for a minute paint Trump as anything other than what he is, a good American, following the Constitution, much better than his predecessor ever did, while trying to do what he believes is best to get 340 million people past these trying times.
Thomas Amann
Andes
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.