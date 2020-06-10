NOW will the Trump supporters wake up and see that this man who occupies the Oval Office is nothing but a dictator wrapping himself in the flag of our country? This man child, who has probably never willingly entered a house of worship of any kind, except, maybe, to get hitched to one or more of his wives, stood in front of a church, with a Bible in his hand, after having violently cleared the area, to speak to the public. When asked if it was his Bible, he replied that it was A Bible. I bet that he has NEVER even opened a bible to read ANY passage. If he has, I am sure he couldn’t figure what any of it meant.
My dad was a career Army officer. I was raised in a conservative Republican home. My dad would NOT have voted for this man or agreed with anything he has done. I bet his ashes are swirling around in his urn at Arlington Cemetery after this week.
Were the protesters who burned and looted this past week right? Absolutely not! Clearly the people who did that were opportunists who were out for their own gain, using the excuse of protesting to do what they wanted. The incident that caused all this was just another symptom of the cancer that is growing in our country. How is it, that with four officers there, not one of them had the courage to stop what was happening? How is it that the man who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck could do so with such a satisfied look on his face? What is wrong with our country? Why is this even possible?
Trump is not a man who loves his country, he loves power. Lets take it away in November.
Cheri Theis
Town of Butternuts
