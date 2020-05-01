It’s finally happened. After years of watching the reality-TV-host-failed-businessman-malignant-narcissist-grifter-conman-in-chief use all of his puny “talents” to tear down opponents, he has finally met his match in an adversary he cannot browbeat, berate, belittle, buy off or bully into submission.
In January and February, he refused to listen to his own intelligence agencies, which warned of the dangers of this virus. In late February, he noted there were 15 cases in the whole country, and that number would soon be down to zero. Really. Now we have close to 60,000 deaths and that number is climbing daily. As Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts."
The opinion of the current White House occupant is meaningless, even dangerous. He should step away from the podium and let the American people hear from scientists and health professionals.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.