In the “Sound Off” section of Friday’s paper was a reader all indignant at Trump saying he was all powerful. After three years, you would think that people would understand that with Trump you don’t listen to what he says off-handedly but watch what he does.
Trump says what some consider to be outrageous to move others to take action, in this case the governors. People have been blaming Trump for acts of God, like the virus arriving at our shores, while everyone was busy with the Democrats’ show “impeachment.”
By claiming to be all powerful, the governors relieved Trump by taking on the responsibility themselves for reopening the states to commerce. What no one has mentioned is the Democrat bill called “The New Way Forward” Act that would basically allow immigrant criminals free access to these United States and be immune from deportation, and there are 50 Democrats who signed on to this amazing piece of stupidity. Nor has anyone mentioned that these “elected officials” don’t seem to know or care one bit about the Bill of Rights, except President Trump.
Most of the governors violate the citizens’ rights and don’t blink an eye or give the fact a single thought. For better or worse, stopping religious gatherings, political gatherings, closing businesses and especially things like gun shops, food stores and book stores, are constitutionally protected. Meanwhile Joe Biden gets a free pass on allegations of groping, fixing his son up with jobs in Ukraine or China, or just the fact that he seems to be coming down with dementia.
Thomas Amann
Andes
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.