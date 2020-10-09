I was horrified watching Donald Trump’s debate debacle on Sept. 29.
As a retired 30-year elementary school teacher, I had a remedy for such action. Any behavior that outrageous, that combative, that disrespectful resulted in removal from the classroom.
While Joe Biden may not energize his base by spewing vitriol, he offered a more dignified path for our nation’s recovery. Though perhaps less dignified, my favorite line of the evening was, “Will you shut up, man?”
Becca Brooks
Oneonta
